Just In: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR gets a release date; In your nearby theatres on March 25

Finally, a big news is here for Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s massive fan following. Days after the makers had announced the postponement of SS Rajamouli’s RRR in wake of the spike in COVID 19 cases, the makers have finally announced the new release date of this much anticipated movie. RRR, which was earlier slated to release early this month, will now hit the screens on March 25, 2022. The announcement was made by the RRR team on social media as they shared a new poster to share the new release date.

To note, there have been a lot of speculations going on about the release of RRR for a while now. After the movie was postponed for release from January 7 after the theatres were shut due to the rise in COVID 19 cases, the makers had dropped hints about releasing RRR on March 18 or April 28 as per the COVID 19 conditions in the country. Sharing a statement, the team had written, “If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022”. However, the recent announcement has put an end to all the speculations as the makers have locked March 25, 2022, as the release date for RRR.

For the uninitiated, RRR, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead, is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively. This S.S Rajamouli directorial is penned by his father KV Vijayendra Prasad. Legendary music director MM Keeravani is composing tunes for the movie. RRR is mounted on a grand scale and is produced under the banner DVV Entertainments.

