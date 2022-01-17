JUST IN: Dhanush parts ways with wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after 18 years of marriage

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have parted ways after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush took to his social media space to share the official announcement a few moments back. He asked his fans to respect their decision and requested privacy to deal with this development in their lives.

A few moments back, Dhanush took to his official Twitter handle and shared an emotional note with netizens, as he announced the news of his separation with wife Aishwaryaa. His note read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents, and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.”

Dhanush further wrote, “Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.” The actor ended the note with, “Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D”.

Take a look:

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004, when the actor was only 21 and on his way, to establish himself in the film industry. Reputed filmmaker and producer Kasthuri Raja’s son Dhanush, and megastar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa dated only for six months before getting married. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa exchanged wedding vows on November 18, 2004. They have two sons together, named Yatra and Linga, born in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dhanush: Aishwarya has always handled me and my work stress really well