Just married! Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s families celebrate with sweets after Telugu wedding; VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are finally married. The couple tied the knot this morning in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony. Soon after their nuptials, their family and team members came out of the venue to celebrate their union by distributing sweets to the media.

After dating for years and teasing their fans with occasional appearances together, South cinema’s favorite couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, have finally tied the knot. This morning, the celebs became Mr. and Mrs. in the presence of their near and dear ones. The auspicious muhurat time for their Telugu wedding was 8 AM. The ceremonies lasted for a couple of hours and ended at 11:30 AM.

Minutes later, the couple’s family and team members came out to celebrate the wedding of Virosh with the media and paparazzi. Sweets were distributed among those present outside the wedding venue to capture the first glimpse of the newlywed couple.

Even though they’re now married, the Geetha Govindam co-stars haven’t made their first public appearance together. An insider exclusively informed us, “The Telugu wedding started at 8 am and went until till 11.30 am, and they're not coming out for pics till the teams distribute sweets to the paps.” The source close to the couple also stated that their second wedding ceremony, the Coorg Kodava wedding from Rashmika's side, is happening at 5 PM today (February 26, 2026), with a sunset view.

Rashmika and Vijay have always kept their relationship under wraps. This is why they also decided to have an intimate ceremony with only the close ones in attendance. Among them were celebs like Tharun Bhascker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, and Ashika Ranganath. The couple also hired a foreign security agency to keep their wedding festivities away from the lenses of the media.

But since the shutterbugs were present in Udaipur, in the hope to get some glimpse of Virosh’s wedding, the newly-wedded couple decided to feed them with a lavish lunch and dinner for all three days of their wedding.

