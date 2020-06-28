Justice for Jayaraj and Fenix: Suriya issues statement on custodial death of Tuticorin's father son duo

Tamil actor Suriya has issued a strong statement on custodial death of Tuticorin's father-son duo, Jayaraj and Fenix. In his long statement, he stated how the violation of power must end in the country.

The country continues to demand justice for Jayaraj and Fenix, the father and son who were tortured to death by the Thoothukudi police. The custodial deaths of the father-son duo have sparked outrage in the country and are demanding justice for them. A lot of actors from the film industry took to social media and condemned the incident. Now, Tamil actor Suriya has issued a strong statement saying how the violation of power must end in the country. The actor took to Twitter and shared a long statement demanding justice for the father-son duo.

Suriya writes, "I share the grief of those families who have lost their father and son. I urge the government, the court and the responsible police authorities to take necessary action and reforms to prevent further 'violence of the police' from occurring. I, as one among the public, am waiting for the perpetrators and their accomplices to be quickly punished and 'justice upheld."

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan, Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar, Amala Paul and a lot of celebrities from the film industry took to social media demanding justice for Jayaraj and Fenix. Kajal Aggarwal Tweeted, "I couldn’t even listen to this whole video. Grotesque and gruesome. The cops involved need a harsher punishment than just a transfer." I couldn’t even listen to this whole video. Grotesque and gruesome. The cops involved need a harsher punishment than just a transfer #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix https://t.co/WaoNSIS8ur — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 27, 2020

On June 19, Jayaraj and Fenix were arrested by the Sathankulam police for allegedly keeping their shop open beyond the permitted lockdown timings.

