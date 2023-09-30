'Justice will be served...' Vishal thanks Prime Minister Narendra for taking action in censor board corruption row

Actor Vishal took to film industry by storm after he posted a video of making severe accusations of corruption on the Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai. He alleged that the Mumbai office demanded a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh for the Hindi censor rights of his recently released film Mark Antony. The entire government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have initiated an interrogation regarding the matter.

Now, Vishal thanked PM Modi, Maharashtra CM, and MIB for taking necessary action in the censor board corruption row. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "I sincerely thank @MIB_India for taking immediate steps on this important matter pertaining to corruption issue in #CBFC Mumbai. Thank you very much for the necessary action taken and definitely hoping for this to be an example for every government official who intends to or is part of corruption and to take the honest route to serve the nation and not the steps of corruption."

Further adding, "I once again thank my Prime Minister @narendramodi and Maharastra CM @mieknathshinde and everyone involved in bringing out this initiative immediately. It brings a sense of satisfaction to a common man like me and others that justice will be served to people who are victims of corruption, Jai-Hind."

Vishal accuses Censor Board of demanding a bribe

A few days ago, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) reacted to Vishal's corruption allegations and released an official statement. They mentioned that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in corruption and that the necessary inquiry would take place too.

On September 29, Vishal released a long statement along with a video of him, where he explained the corruption accusations on the Central Board of Film Certification. The actor did not just make an accusation; he also released proof to validate his claims.

