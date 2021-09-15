JusticeForChaithra: Pawan Kalyan visits family of 6 year old child; Celebs raise voice against heinous crime

A 6-year-old girl was raped and killed in Saidabad Singareni basti, Hyderabad on September 9. The grievous incident has led to an outrage among people on social media. Celebs from Tollywood film industry are in shock and have raised voice against this heinous crime. Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan visited the family of 6-year-old Chaitra today.

Director Bobby tweeted, "The culprit is still roaming around, Be aware and inform the Police. Spread maximum!! #JusticeForChaithra." Superstar Mahesh Babu also raised his voice on the heinous crime against the 6-year old.

He wrote, "The heinous crime against the 6-year old in Singareni Colony is a reminder of how far we have fallen as a society. "Will our daughters ever be safe?", is always a lingering question! Absolutely gut-wrenching.. Cannot imagine what the family is going through!"

Actor Manoj Manchu also requested everyone to help the police to find this horrible man who is accused of raping the minor girl.

I request each & everyone of you to help our respected police to find this horrible man who is accused of raping and killing a 6yr old girl.. If you have any info please call 9490616366 #WhereIsPallakondaRaju #HelpFindPallaKondaRaju #JusticeForChaitra #Chaitra https://t.co/gC7LPiHmqE — Manoj Manchu (@HeroManoj1) September 14, 2021 Not withstanding possibilities of perpetrator causing change in his attributes such as Hairstyle, beard etc...

Certain computer generated most probable disguised images of the accused are being shared.#JusticeForChaithra #Chaitra #WhereIsPallakondaRaju pic.twitter.com/QlnvOkGuli — Manoj Manchu (@HeroManoj1) September 15, 2021

In the other tweet, he offered deepest condolences to the family. "What's this world??? This is so heart breaking!!! I request the officials to encounter that nasty specimen immediately ..My deepest condolences to her family! Can't even express how painful it is after knowing this. Rest in Peace Chitti Thalli!," Manoj Manchu tweeted.

The victim, who is the daughter of an auto driver, had gone missing last week. Her body was later found at an isolated place near Singareni. The police are still searching for the accused and have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs if anyone finds and helps in his arrest.