JusticeforJayapriya: Sai Pallavi expresses anger on horrifying crime: The hope in human race is deteriorating

Twitterati used hashtag #JusticeForJayapriya as they demanded justice for the little girl. Sai Pallavi also expressed her anger on the recent horrifying incident.

A lot of things are happening in the country and the recent 7-year-old girl's brutal rape and killing by three unidentified men in Tamil Nadu took social media by storm. The heart-wrenching incident has left everyone in shock and many took to social media to express their anger over the same. Twitterati used hashtag #JusticeForJayapriya as they demanded justice for the little girl. South beauty Sai Pallavi also expressed her anger on the recent horrifying crime in the country. The Premam actress tweeted her thoughts on how the hope in the human race is deteriorating very fast.

In a series of her Tweets, Sai Pallavi wrote, "The hope in human race is deteriorating at such a fast pace. We misuse power that’s given to help the voiceless. We hurt ppl whom we find weaker. And we kill babies to satisfy our monstrous pleasures. With every passing day it looks like nature is telling us that our race needs to be wiped clean, for living such a pathetic life where we watch such incidents happen but still be so useless!!! This inhumane world doesn’t deserve to birth another Child !"

Her next tweet read, "I pray that there doesn’t come a day when justice is served only when the crime is brought to the limelight or it happens to “Trend” on social media. What would happen to all those crimes that go unnoticed and unreported ??."

Check out her Tweets below:

The hope in human race is deteriorating at such a fast pace. We misuse power that’s given to help the voiceless. We hurt ppl whom we find weaker. And we kill babies to satisfy our monstrous pleasures. — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) July 3, 2020

With every passing day it looks like nature is telling us that our race needs to be wiped clean, for living such a pathetic life where we watch such incidents happen but still be so useless!!! This inhumane world doesn’t deserve to birth another Child ! — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) July 3, 2020

I pray that there doesn’t come a day when justice is served only when the crime is brought to the limelight or it happens to “Trend” on social media. What would happen to all those crimes that go unnoticed and unreported ?? — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) July 3, 2020

As it has come to a state where there are so many horrific crimes that we need to use a hashtag to recognize One! #JusticeforJayapriya — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) July 3, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×