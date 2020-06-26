JusticeforJayarajAndFenix trends: Khushbu Sundar, Jayam Ravi, Suchitra and other South celebs demand justice

Many celebrities from the South Indian film industry including Khushbu Sundar, Jayam Ravi, Suchitra and director Karthik Subbaraj took to Twitter and demanded justice over the death of Tuticorin father-son duo.

On June 19, P Jayaraj (59) and his son Fenix (31) were allegedly beaten to death by the police after they broke lockdown rules. According to media reports, the father and son were picked by police last Friday for keeping their mobile phone shop in Tuticorin open beyond permitted time in Tamil Nadu. The family members have refused to take bodies of the father-son duo and have demanded murder charges against the policemen involved.

"It's a twin murder. There has been inexplicable torture, which as a woman I can't even describe. We will not collect the bodies until murder cases are filed against them (police)," NDTV quoted Jayaraj's daughter Persis. The family alleges Jayaraj (59) and his son Fenix were tortured all night in the police station. Alot of celebrities from the South Indian film industry have come out to demand justice.

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar is among the celebrities from the South Indian film industry who took to twitter and demanded justice for the father-son duo. She wrote, "Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not getaway. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix (sic)."

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tweeted, "When it's wrong..ITS WRONG...no matter who it is..extremely shocked at the behavior #Sathankulampolice There's no solace for their family..#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix we can't blame the entire police force..those 2 frustrated sadistic men have to be punished..RIP #Jeyaraj #fenix."

Terrified to hear the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj and Fenix !Wat an insult these maniacs hv caused 2 our police department &country

The culprits cannot &should not get https://t.co/7YdGX9hyvG front of the law every1 is the same justice must b done #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Hansika (@ihansika) June 26, 2020

Totally inhuman #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix

Brutality faced by jeyaraj and Fenix lower middle class who lives in saathaankulam bec of policeNo one should have this much power over other lives!now it’s time to show our outrage against this culpritsthey need to be punishedpic.twitter.com/oXmYK9o8Ad — Athulyaa Ravi (@AthulyaOfficial) June 26, 2020

பொலிஸ் மிருகத்தனத்தை நிறுத்த வேண்டும்

They aren’t above the Law

This wasn’t interrogation.. this was Murder

If the law is above all... this is the time it shows it’s Power @CMOTamilNadu #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix https://t.co/VDw9vLOru6 — Shanthnu ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) June 26, 2020

When it's wrong..ITS WRONG...no matter who it is..extremely shocked at the behavior #Sathankulampolice There's no solace for their family..#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix we can't blame the entire police force..those 2 frustrated sadistic men have to be punished..RIP #Jeyaraj #fenix pic.twitter.com/il78rUPNxH — (@varusarath) June 26, 2020

Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not get away. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 26, 2020

#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix No one is above the law, justice must be done for this inhuman act. — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) June 25, 2020

What happened in Saththankulam is HORRIBLE!! Insult to Humanism... The accused officials needs to be Punished and Justice has to be given to those poor souls.... Some Humans are more dangerous than Viruses!!#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) June 25, 2020

HORRIFIED to hear of the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in #Sathankulam

May they R.I.P.

This is NOT the work of Good and Honest police men who uphold Justice, Law & Order.

This is the work of a few sadistic and barbaric criminals in uniform!#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) June 25, 2020

Earlier this month, many across the world demanded justice for the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.

