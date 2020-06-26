  1. Home
#JusticeforJayarajAndFenix trends: Khushbu Sundar, Jayam Ravi, Suchitra and other South celebs demand justice

Many celebrities from the South Indian film industry including Khushbu Sundar, Jayam Ravi, Suchitra and director Karthik Subbaraj took to Twitter and demanded justice over the death of Tuticorin father-son duo.
9991 reads Mumbai Updated: June 26, 2020 02:45 pm
On June 19, P Jayaraj (59) and his son Fenix (31) were allegedly beaten to death by the police after they broke lockdown rules. According to media reports, the father and son were picked by police last Friday for keeping their mobile phone shop in Tuticorin open beyond permitted time in Tamil Nadu. The family members have refused to take bodies of the father-son duo and have demanded murder charges against the policemen involved. 

"It's a twin murder. There has been inexplicable torture, which as a woman I can't even describe. We will not collect the bodies until murder cases are filed against them (police)," NDTV quoted Jayaraj's daughter Persis. The family alleges Jayaraj (59) and his son Fenix were tortured all night in the police station. Alot of celebrities from the South Indian film industry have come out to demand justice. 

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar is among the celebrities from the South Indian film industry who took to twitter and demanded justice for the father-son duo. She wrote, "Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not getaway. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix (sic)."

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tweeted, "When it's wrong..ITS WRONG...no matter who it is..extremely shocked at the behavior #Sathankulampolice There's no solace for their family..#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix we can't blame the entire police force..those 2 frustrated sadistic men have to be punished..RIP #Jeyaraj #fenix." 

Many celebrities from the South Indian film industry including Jayam Ravi, Suchitra and director Karthik Subbaraj took to Twitter and demanded justice over the death of Tuticorin father-son duo.

Earlier this month, many across the world demanded justice for the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.

Credits :Twitter

