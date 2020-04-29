Jwala Gutta misses out on dressing up alongside beau Vishnu Vishal during the lockdown period

Jwala Gutta shared a tweet expressing how much she misses out on dressing up alongside beau Vishnu Vishal during the lockdown period. Check out her tweet.

The Indian badminton player, Jwala Gutta shared a tweet expressing how much she misses out on dressing up alongside beau Vishnu Vishal during the lockdown period. Jwala shared a picture of herself along with the Ratsasan actor. The fans and followers of the badminton player were delighted to see the stunning picture. Both Jwala and Vishnu Vishal look stylish and the picture looks just perfect. The fans of the FIR actor were delighted to see the lovely picture, shared by Jwala on her Twitter account. The stunner has shared many beautiful pictures along with her beau, and the fans love to see the stunning couple together. On the work front, the southern actor will be seen in the upcoming film called Mohandas.

The Indru Netru Naalai actor had recently shared a poll on his Twitter account, asking fans whether he should wait for the lockdown to get over in order to unveil the first glimpse of his film Mohandas. The fans and followers of Vishnu Vishal voted in favour of unveiling the first look of the film Mohandas. Later on, the actor shared a glimpse from the film's first look, which was very intense and then finally the entire first look poster of Mohandas was unveiled.

Check out Jwala Gutta's tweet:

The fans just could not stop talking about the film, and they also expressed their thoughts about the Vishnu Vishal starrer. The Silukkuvarupatti Singam actor will be seen in a very different and unique character. Now, all eyes are on the Vishnu Vishal film to see what it has to offer the audience members.

