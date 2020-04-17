Jwala Gutta shares stunning pictures with beau Vishnu Vishal; Says 'missing my man’

Jwala Gutta shared lovely photos alongside beau Vishnu Vishal. The stunner further writes that she is missing her man in her tweet.

The Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta shared lovely photos alongside beau Vishnu Vishal. The gorgeous Jwala Gutta further writes that she is missing her man in her tweet. The fans and followers of the Ratsasan actor were delighted to see the stunning pictures of the gorgeous looking couple. The south actor Vishnu Vishal received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the murder mystery film Ratsasan in which he plays a cop. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film titled FIR. The makers of the southern flick had unveiled the first look poster of the film.

The lead actor Vishnu Vishal is seen in an intense look hanging by the handcuffs. The actor recently conducted a poll on his Twitter account asking his fans to vote on whether he should unveil the title and first look of his upcoming film or should he wait till the lockdown is over. The fans and followers of Vishnu Vishal voted in favour of unveiling the first look poster and the film's title. The lead actor of FIR then went on to release a picture which was a hint to what the story of the film would be like. A picture of a hammer with blood was shared by Vishnu Vishal on his Twitter handle.

Check out the tweet by Jwala Gutta:

Later on, the makers of the film unveiled the title of the Vishnu Vishal starrer as Mohandas, wherein the lead actor will be essaying a sensational role that kills another person and then walks away. The fans and film audiences got very curious about the film and also gave a thumbs up to the first look poster of Mohandas.

