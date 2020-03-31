Jwala Gutta spills the beans on her relationship with south actor Vishnu Vishal; says marriage is on the cards

In an interview with ABN Andhrajyothi, Gutta reveals that she is indeed in a relationship with the Ratsasan actor Vishnu Vishal. Jwala further goes on to add she and Vishal have nothing to hide about their relationship.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding the closeness of Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta to south actor Vishnu Vishal. In an interview with ABN Andhrajyothi, Gutta reveals that she is indeed in a relationship with the Ratsasan actor Vishnu Vishal. Jwala further goes on to add she and Vishal have nothing to hide about their relationship. Jwala Gutta's social media account has many photos of her with the FIR actor. Jwala also mentions during the interview how marriage is on the cards and when the time is right, she and Vishnu will surely make an official announcement.

The badminton player, Jwala Gutta says that once all the arrangements are in place the couple will announce their marriage. Previously, Jwala also shared a sweet picture along with Vishnu Vishal on the eve of Valentine's Day and the fans were delighted to see the duo together. South actor Vishnu Vishal was previously married to Rajini, and the former couple has a son named Aryan. The actor is known for his gutsy role as a police officer in the murder mystery titled Ratsasan. Vishnu Vishal also has a film called FIR with director Manu Anand in the pipeline.

Vishnu Vishal will also feature in Prabhu Solomon's film titled Kaadan. The fans and film audiences are looking forward to seeing Vishnu's upcoming films. The actor will also play the lead in a film which is a remake of Nani starrer Jersey. The film with Vishnu Vishal in the lead will be helmed by director Nelson Venkatesan.

(ALSO READ: Vishnu Vishal's GF Jwala Gutta shares cute pic as she misses him in quarantine period; Actor has lovely reply)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More