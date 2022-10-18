Jyothika and Mammootty team up for 'Kaathal-The Core'
On the occasion of Jyothika's birthday, the Malayalam megastar Mammootty shared the announcement with title poster
The two talented actors of South, Mammootty and Jyothika team up for an upcoming film titled Kaathal- The Core. Today, on the occasion of Jyothika's birthday, the Malayalam mega star shared the announcement with title poster. The film is directed by Joe Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen fame. More details of the film are expected to be announced soon.
