Jyothika reacts to rumors of separation from Suriya

Jyothika was at the center of rumors recently owing to her shifting to Mumbai where she is currently living with her children. This sparked heavy speculations and rumors that the actress and her husband Suriya are planning for a separation.

But owing to the unwanted rumors, Jyothika debunked the claims and said that she had to move to Mumbai owing to her current work commitments in cinema. The actress conveyed that she has two upcoming Bollywood projects in her roster along with her children are also settled in Mumbai where they are studying.

Jyothika moves to Mumbai owing to her work commitments

In an interview, Jyothika revealed that she had halted her film career post her wedding and now in the second innings of her film career she has been getting several offers in various languages owing to this she has opted to shift to Mumbai.

This way she can pursue her career and not affect her children’s studies as well, along with that she also added once she finishes her work commitments, she’d move back to Chennai.

In an earlier interview, the actress also conveyed about Suriya in this matter, she said, “Suriya is a very supportive husband. He wants me to be happy, and he prioritizes the well-being of our kids. He is someone with big perspectives.”

Jyothika’s Workfront

Jyothika was lastly seen in the film Kaathal - The Core starring Mammootty in the lead role. The film which was released back in December 2023 was also a massive comeback for Jyothika in Malayalam cinema and was well-received by both the critics and audience.

The film directed by Jeo Baby and written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria focused on the story of a man struggling to accept his own sexuality in a society where it is treated as something wrong.

Moreover, Jyothika is set to make a comeback to Hindi cinemas as well with the first of it being the film Shaitaan which is a supernatural horror flick with Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in lead roles alongside her. The film directed by Vikas Bahl is the official remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash. The film is slated to release on 8th March 2024.

The actress is also set to play the lead role in two other Hindi films called Sri and DabbaCartel.

