Jyothika begins shooting for Mammootty and Jeo Baby’s Kaathal: The Core; See PICS
Jyothika started shooting for her upcoming film Kaathal: The Core. The project, which marks her first collaboration with megastar Mammootty is directed by Jeo Baby.
Jyothika is going through a great phase in her career, with some highly exciting projects in the pipeline. The celebrated actress is finally set to make a grand comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long gap with the upcoming family drama Kaathal: The Core. The project marks Jyothika’s first onscreen collaboration with Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema. The highly anticipated film is helmed by Jeo Baby, the talented filmmaker who earned nationwide recognition with his acclaimed film The Great Indian Kitchen.
Jyothika begins shooting for Kaathal: The Core
The talented actress joined the sets of Kaathal: The Core on October 27, Thursday and kickstarted the shooting. The much-awaited project started rolling in Ernakulam, Kerala last week, with a traditional pooja ceremony. Mammootty, the leading man of Kaathal: The Core began shooting for his portions in the film, a couple of days back. The makers of Kaathal: The Core welcomed Jyothika to the sets with a special social media post. “Our Leading lady @jyotika has joined the sets of @kaathalthecore. Can't wait to see the magic unfold,” reads the Instagram post of the production banner, Mammootty Kampany.
Check out Jyothika’s pictures from the location of Kaathal: The Core: The Core, here:
Mammootty suggested Jyothika for the role
According to director Jeo Baby, it was Mammootty, the leading man and producer of Kaathal: The Core, who suggested Jyothika for the project. Even though the director wanted to cast a seasoned actress as the female lead in the film, he had never thought of approaching a big star like Jyothika. However, after the script narration, Mammootty felt that the Mozhi actress is perfect for the role and suggested that Jeo Baby should approach her.
About Kaathal: The Core
The highly anticipated project is touted to be a family drama with socio-political layers. As the first look poster suggested, Mammootty and Jyothika are playing a married couple in Jeo Baby’s film. The project features a stellar star cast including Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Koppa, and others. Kaathal: The Core, which is bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany, is distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s home banner Wayfarer Films.
ALSO READ: Suriya sends ‘Best wishes’ to wifey Jyothika for her new project Kaathal; Pens down a lovely note