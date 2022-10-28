Jyothika begins shooting for Mammootty and Jeo Baby’s Kaathal: The Core; See PICS

Jyothika is going through a great phase in her career, with some highly exciting projects in the pipeline. The celebrated actress is finally set to make a grand comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long gap with the upcoming family drama Kaathal: The Core. The project marks Jyothika’s first onscreen collaboration with Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema. The highly anticipated film is helmed by Jeo Baby, the talented filmmaker who earned nationwide recognition with his acclaimed film The Great Indian Kitchen. Jyothika begins shooting for Kaathal: The Core

The talented actress joined the sets of Kaathal: The Core on October 27, Thursday and kickstarted the shooting. The much-awaited project started rolling in Ernakulam, Kerala last week, with a traditional pooja ceremony. Mammootty, the leading man of Kaathal: The Core began shooting for his portions in the film, a couple of days back. The makers of Kaathal: The Core welcomed Jyothika to the sets with a special social media post. “Our Leading lady @jyotika has joined the sets of @kaathalthecore. Can't wait to see the magic unfold,” reads the Instagram post of the production banner, Mammootty Kampany. Check out Jyothika’s pictures from the location of Kaathal: The Core: The Core, here: