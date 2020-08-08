Jyothika donates Rs 25 lakh to Tanjore government hospital for renovation work?

Apart from contributing to the medical equipment and beds, she has also contributed to the beautification of the pediatric block of the hospital with pleasing painting and renovation of the children’s park at the hospital.

Recently, Jyothika’s speech during an event stirred up a massive controversy. She said that she visited the Tanjore big temple for shooting and she was spellbound with how neatly they are maintaining it. However, she said, in the same district, a government hospital was poorly maintained and opinioned that the hospital should also be taken care of in a proper way. This speech took the internet by storm as several people criticised her.

Now, reportedly, Jyothika has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Governmant hospital of Tanjore through Suriya’s charitable trust Agaram Foundation. Apart from contributing to the medical equipment and beds, she has also contributed to the beautification of the pediatric block of the hospital with pleasing painting and renovation of the children’s park at the hospital. It should be noted that a few days after Jyothika’s viral speech, media reports came up stating that several snakes were found at the hospital.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jyothika was last seen in courtroom drama Pon Magal Vandhal. The film was the first one to get a direct release on OTT platform. After her film, Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin was also released directly on social media. As far as her next film is concerned, Jyothika said in an interview that she would like to act in the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Thappad.

