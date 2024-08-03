Jyothika dons an eye-catching comfy and casual look as she gets papped in Hyderabad; WATCH

Jyothika recently made a stellar entrance at Hyderabad in a comfy and casual outfit. The actress was seen donning a black colored shirt paired with red pants, along with a large pair of sunglasses.

As she made her stylish entry inside the premises, she was welcomed and embraced with love as she was papped.

Check out Jyothika’s video arriving in Hyderabad:

Jyothika has always managed to turn people’s heads with her fashionable looks and majestic aura. A few weeks ago, the actress had posed along with Nayanthara and Namrata Shirodkar at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding.

The stunning picture of all three divas was absolutely adored by the fans and had gone viral all over the internet. The post shared by Namrata Shirodkar featured Jyothika in a traditional golden yellow silk saree and was truly adored by the audience all over.

Check out the post here:

Moreover, Jyothika, her husband Suriya, and Karthi had recently made it to the headlines over their recent help towards the disaster faced by the people of Wayanad. In terms of rehabilitating the victims, all three of the actors had collectively donated a sum of Rs 50 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

Coming to the actress’ work front, Jyothika was last seen playing the lead role in the Hindi movie Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao. The biographical film based on the life of a visually-impaired industrialist, Srikanth Bolla featured the actress as his mentor. The movie went on to become a modest hit at the box office and received a generally positive response from critics.

Advertisement

The actress is next set to feature in a web series called Dabba Cartel presenting the story of five housewives who run a high-stakes secret cartel in the 1960s of Mumbai. Along with Jyothika, the series also presents Shabana Azmi, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Sai Tamhankar, and many more in key roles.

The web series is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and will be available on Netflix when available for streaming. Furthermore, as per a recent report by On Manorama also states that Jyothika is one of the frontrunners in this year’s State Awards from Kerala for her performance in Kaathal - The Core.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal pays visit to victims of Wayanad landslide; promises initial help of 3 crore for rehabilitation