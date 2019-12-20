Jyothika: Here's what the Thambi actress has to say about the difference in working styles of Suriya & Karthi

Thambi actress Jyothika recently revealed in an interview about the difference in working styles of Karthi and Suriya. Read further to know more about the same.

The beautiful South actress Jyothika Saravanan needs no introduction. She has acted in numerous Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada movies. Jyothika is married to superstar Suriya and the two of them have collaborated for numerous movies which have received tremendous response from the audiences and film critics. Interestingly, she has also worked with Karthi who happens to be her brother in law. In one of her interviews, the Vikramarkudu actress opened up about the difference in working styles of Suriya and Karthi.

In a recent interview with a daily, Jyothika revealed that she finds it difficult to work with husband Suriya because of their love fights during shoots. She then states that it was easy to work with Karthi in Thambi in which she portrays the role of his sister. For the unversed, Thambi is going to be released today i.e. on December 20, 2019. Apart from Jyothika and Karthi, the movie also stars Sathyaraj, Aswanth and Sowkar Janaki in pivotal roles.

Thambi happens to be an action thriller which has been produced by Suraj Sadanah and is directed by Jeethu Joseph. Jyothika has one more interesting project lined up which has been titled Pon Magal Vandhal. The actress tied the knot with Suriya back in the year 2006 and the two of them have been inseparable since then. They are also the doting parents of two children. Jyothika has been seen in some amazing South movies that include Kushi, Perazhagan, Chandramukhi, Mozhi, 36 Vayadhinile and many others.

