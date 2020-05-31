Jyothika hints at a sequel to Kaakha Kaakha with Suriya; Says we'll decide after Gautham Menon has a script

The actress states that she and Suriya will reportedly decide on doing the sequel to the 2003 superhit film Kaakha Kaakha helmed by Gautham Menon once the director has a script ready for them.

The Ponmagal Vandhal actress Jyothika during an Instagram live chat session revealed that she would love to do a sequel to her blockbuster film, Kaakha Kaakha, if the director Gautham Menon sends a script across to her. The actress states that she and Suriya will reportedly decide on doing the sequel to the 2003 superhit film Kaakha Kaakha helmed by Gautham Menon once the director has a script ready for them. The fans and followers of the southern diva were delighted as she hinted to being open to the idea of doing Kaakha Kaakha 2 along with Suriya.

The 2003 film, Kaakha Kaakha was helmed by Gautham Menon which showcased the story of a cop who is trying his best to catch the villain in a thrilling cat and mouse chase. A fan reportedly quizzed the south actress about the sequel to Kaakha Kaakha, to which Jyothika replied saying that she and Suriya would happily star in the film as soon as the director Gautham Menon sends them the script for the sequel. The Raatchasi actress recently spoke about her film Ponmagal Vandhal which recently released on an OTT platform.

The actress reportedly said that she loved the script of the crime drama. The talented actress Jyothika plays the role of a lawyer named Venba. The trailer of the film was thrilling and kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. The film was among many other south dramas that took the digital streaming route for its release. The fans and film audiences have the film a positive response and Jyothika has been getting a thundering response for her stellar performance.

