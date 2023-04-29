Jyothika is 'mom turned wow' with her inverted workout at the gym, sets fitness goals; WATCH

Jyothika is one of the best actresses in the South. Be it acting, fitness, relationship, or motherhood, Jyothika sets goals in everything. Despite being 44 years old, she is a fitness freak and maintains a very healthy lifestyle. Every now and then, the actress gives glimpses of herself sweating it out in the gym and its pure fitness goals.

Jyothika took to Instagram and shared a video of her intense workout. In the video, Jyothika is seen performing inverted workouts including walking downstairs on her hands, balancing upside with every object, and also playing with a ball without losing her balance. She has aptly captioned the video "MOM turned upside down spells WOW". For the unversed, Jyothika is married to South superstar Suriya and they are one of the best couples in the industry. She is a proud mom of two kids – a daughter named Diya and a son Dev.

Jyothika's fitness diaries

Well, the Raatchasi actress always pushes her boundaries with her every workout and manages to set major fitness inspiration. This is a perfect video that will push you out of your idle zone and inspire you to sweat it out in the gym.

When Jyothika turned 44 last year, she gifted herself strength and health on her birthday. The actress shared an intense workout video where she is seen doing squats, pull-ups, cardio, and whatnot. The actress sweats it out like there's no tomorrow. The video went viral for being so motivating.

Upcoming films

Jyothika will next be seen on the big screen with Malayalam cinema's megastar Mammootty in the upcoming project Kaathal: The Core. The project, which is helmed by The Great Indian Kitchen fame Jeo Baby, is touted to be a family drama. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 11, 2023.

The actress is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with a role in Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Sri. She took to social media and shared a pic with director Tushar and producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani to announce the exciting news.

