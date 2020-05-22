Jyothika OPENS up on redefining her image: I simply ensured that women are portrayed right in my films

Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhal is all set to have its release on OTT platform amid lockdown for COVID 19.

Ponmagal Vandhal, which has Jyothika as the lead actor, had its trailer release yesterday. The film’s producer Suriya took to his social media and released the trailer. Ponmagal Vandhal made the headlines a while ago, when it was announced that the film will have a direct OTT release as lockdown for COVID 19 would delay the film’s theatrical release. Written and directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, the Jyothika starrer is the first in Tamil cinema to have a worldwide release on OTT platform directly.

Talking about choosing films with strong roles for her, Jyothika told Cinema Express that her priority is to get women portrayed in a proper way in cinema and not to build an image for herself. She was quoted as saying by the web portal, “Building an identity wasn't my priority. I simply ensured that women are portrayed right in my films. Sadly, 80 percent of films misrepresent the gender. I wanted all the women who watch my work to feel dignified. I believe that quest has led me to this point”.

Going by the trailer, Ponmagal Vandhal will have Jyothika speaking against a popular opinion to get justice. It looks like she will play the role of an advocate who is trying to correct the wrongful conviction of a person even while being bashed by media and public. The film, which looks like a courtroom drama has an ensemble cast list, including Jyothika, K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiban, Pandiarajan, Prathap Pothen and Thiagarajan. Ponmagal Vandhal premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 29.

