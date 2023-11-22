Jyothika opens up about ideal marriages ahead of Mammootty starrer Kaathal - The Core’s release

Jyothika is all set to make her comeback to the Malayalam film industry, with Jeo Baby’s upcoming film Kaathal - The Core. The film, which features Mammootty in the lead role, is all set to release on November 23rd.

As the release date approaches, the makers of the film have kept themselves busy with the promotions. They have been releasing film posters, trailers, and teasers, and have even been giving interviews. In one such interview with Saina South Plus, Jyothika opened up about her views on what constitutes an ideal marriage.

Jyothika says marriage is based on respect and appreciation

Jyothika has always been vocal about their idea of love. She had made a statement years ago saying “It is easy to fall in love, but don’t forget to rise in love as well”. While asked to elaborate on the statement, Jyothika said that it is important to respect and appreciate one’s partner in a marriage.

She said that it is important not to take one for granted in the relationship. She reiterated that marriage is based on respect and appreciation, and added that love will happen automatically. Mammootty, who was part of the interview, added to what Jyothika said, saying that the love grows stronger and sweeter as the couple grows older.

About Kaathal - The Core

Kaathal - The Core is touted to be a drama film that delves deeper into the aspects of love from a fresh new lens. Mammootty is said to be playing a retired bank employee, who is also contesting in the local Panchayat elections.

Mammotty and Jyothika, who play the character named Omana, play a married couple with two children as well. However, it was revealed in the trailer that Jyothika’s character files for a divorce, within two days of Mammootty’s nomination for the elections. From a leaked piece of information about the film’s plot, it was revealed that Mammootty plays a closeted homosexual in the film, which prompted the decision by Jyothika. The film focuses on society’s mindset of the LGBTQIA+ community and how they are treated.

The film also features Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, and more in prominent roles, apart from the Kannur Squad actor and the Udanpirappe actress. The film, written by the duo Adarsh Sukumaran and Paul Skaria, has been bankrolled by Mammootty’s production banner Mammootty Kampany.

