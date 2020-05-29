Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal LEAKED online by Tamilrockers ahead of its OTT release

Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal has been leaked online by Tamilrockers ahead of its release on an OTT platform. Read further for more details.

Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal has been making a lot of headlines of late owing to the makers’ decision of releasing it in an OTT platform. However, in a shocking state of events, the movie has been leaked online by the piracy site Tamilrockers just a few hours ahead of its release on the particular platform on May 29, 2020. This has led to the J.J. Frederick directorial to be released before its scheduled time on the OTT streaming site.

The most shocking part here is that Ponmagal Vandhal’s HD version has been leaked on the piracy website which is a matter of worry for the makers. The Jyothika starrer happens to be the first-ever Tamil movie to have been premiered directly on an OTT platform amidst the lockdown that has been imposed across the country because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Apart from Jyothika, it also features Parthiban, Pratap Poten, K. Bhagyaraj, Pandiarajan, and many others in pivotal roles.

The legal drama that has been produced by Suriya features Jyothika as a lawyer. Ponmagal Vandhal also marks the directorial debut of J.J. Frederick. The story revolves around a person named ‘Petition’ Pethuraj who reopens a case involving a serial killer by the name ‘Psycho Jyoti’ accused of murder and kidnapping. This responsibility of seeking the truth is given to the former’s daughter Venba. Talking about Tamilrockers, this is not the first time that they have leaked a movie online ahead of its release. The site is on full functional mode even after necessary measures taken by the filmmakers.

