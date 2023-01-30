Jyothika to make Bollywood comeback with Rajkummar Rao's film; Suriya roots for her

One of the talented actresses of the South, Jyothika is all set to make her Bollywood comeback. Yes, on Sunday, the actress announced that she is part of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Sri. She took to her social media and shared a pic with director Tushar and producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani to announce the exciting news. Suriya, being the doting husband as always, is also rooting for her new journey.

On January 29, Jyothika took to Instagram and revealed that she had wrapped up the shooting of her Bollywood comeback film, Sri. She wrote, "Wrapped up my portions for “SRI”with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with. Thank u Tushaar n Nidhi for all the respect and making me part of this meaningful cinema. Huge fan of yours Raj. It’s an honour for me to share screen space with one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywoodâ€¦ learnt so much from you. What I’m taking back from this team as an actor is...GROWTH."