Jyothika to make Bollywood comeback with Rajkummar Rao's film; Suriya roots for her
Jyothika announced that she is part of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Sri and shared a pic with the team as she wrapped up the shoot of the film.
One of the talented actresses of the South, Jyothika is all set to make her Bollywood comeback. Yes, on Sunday, the actress announced that she is part of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Sri. She took to her social media and shared a pic with director Tushar and producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani to announce the exciting news. Suriya, being the doting husband as always, is also rooting for her new journey.
On January 29, Jyothika took to Instagram and revealed that she had wrapped up the shooting of her Bollywood comeback film, Sri. She wrote, "Wrapped up my portions for “SRI”with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with. Thank u Tushaar n Nidhi for all the respect and making me part of this meaningful cinema. Huge fan of yours Raj. It’s an honour for me to share screen space with one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywoodâ€¦ learnt so much from you. What I’m taking back from this team as an actor is...GROWTH."
Suriya won hearts as he took to the comment section of the post and wrote, "May this wonderful journey win all heart," with a heart emoji. For unversed, Jyothika made her debut as an actress in Bollywood in the Hindi film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997), directed by Priyadarshan.
Take a look at Jyothika's pic with Rajkummar Rao's Sri team:
Sri is a biopic based on visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film also features Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar.
Upcoming film
Jyothika will be seen next on the big screen with Malayalam cinema's megastar Mammootty in the upcoming project Kaathal: The Core. The project, which is helmed by The Great Indian Kitchen fame Jeo Baby, is touted to be a family drama. Kaathal: The Core is currently in the final stages of its production. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.
