Jyothika to Nazriya Nazim: South actresses who quit acting after marriage but made a comeback

The filmy world is all glitz and glam. And there was a time when an actress got married, it was the end of her career. Well, things have changed now, female actors don't see marriage or pregnancy as a tag becoming a roadblock to their careers. Now, actresses embrace marriage and pregnancy and are continuing with their blockbuster streak in their filmy careers as well. However, there are a few actors who left acting after tying the knot. It was just the choice they made for themselves. But this doesn't mean it was the end, while some devoted their family, few came back stronger and made a niche for themselves again. Today, let's look at female celebs who quit acting after entering a marital bliss.

Asin Asin was one of the most popular actresses in South and Bollywood as well. She acted in blockbuster movies like Ghajini, Shivamani, Amma Nanna I Tamil Ammayi, Dasavathram, and more with Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, and Kamal Haasan. The actress married the co-founder of Micromax Rahul Sharma in 2016 and quit acting. She has a daughter named Arin born on 24th October 2017. The actress had issued a statement on her Instagram page that she has stopped taking any new assignments before her wedding. It read as "For all my media friends who still have not got the message, I'm once again reiterating that I have stopped taking up any assignments and have wrapped all my commitments before my wedding itself including my brand endorsements. Request people to stop making assumptions about my assignments and work as I'm not doing that at this stage. Had made this announcement before the wedding itself."

Namrata Shirodkar Namrata Shirodkar had many titles and was on top of her career as a former Miss India, a popular actress in South and Bollywood. However, she fell in love with Mahesh Babu on the sets of their Telugu film Vamshi and married him. She left her career completely and has been supporting her husband and taking care of the children Sitara and Gautam.



Jyothika Jyothika was going through her best career phase and during the shoot of Kaakha Kaakha, she fell in love with Suriya. She then got married to him in 2006 and quit acting but came back after 13 years stronger than ever.

Jyothika, who took a complete break from the film industry after her marriage and gave birth to two children, made a re-entry in 2015 with '36 Vayathinile'. She has chosen and acted in stories that are mostly based on women. After marriage, all the films released in her acting got a good response among the fans. Jyothika said that she never regretted quitting films. “No, it wasn’t difficult for me. I believe in the theory that for a woman, there is a season for everything. I knew when I would call it a day when I set foot in the film industry. Marriage, family, and children were my long cherished desires.”



Genelia D'Souza Genelia D'Souza was one of the favorites actresses in South and Bollywood. She has been a popular face in the South as well as in the Hindi industry mainly because of her much-appreciated work and how charming she is. She tied the knot with Ritesh Deshmukh in February 2012 and has two sons Riaan and Rahyl. Now, after years, she is making her acting comeback with a Kannada film.

Bhumika Chawla Bhumika Chawla, who was also known for her movies in South and Bollywood, quit acting after marriage. She married her long-time boyfriend and yoga teacher Bharat Thakur on 21 October 2007 and was blessed with a boy in 2014. Although Bhumika quit acting, she made her comeback in 2020 with supporting roles in South films.

Nazriya Nazim Actress Nazriya Nazim was at the peak of her career when she got married to Fahadh Faasil in 2014. Post marriage, she quit films and made comeback after four years in Mollywood with Anjali Menon's Koode Nazriya stated that it was her decision to quit acting and Fahadh Faasil has always been supportive of her. "I got married because I knew it was going to be the same with us. I've never been told what to do by Fahadh. That because you are married to me, this is how you should be. Nothing has changed career-wise or in my personal life.