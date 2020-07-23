  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jyothika's 36 Vayadhinile: Suriya RELEASES trailer of the film's Telugu version 36 Vayasulo

Directed by Roshan Andrews, the original version of the film in Malayalam had Manju Warrier as the lead actor.
1593 reads Mumbai
Jyothika's 36 Vayadhinile: Suriya RELEASES trailer of the film's Telugu version 36 VayasuloJyothika's 36 Vayadhinile: Suriya RELEASES trailer of the film's Telugu version 36 Vayasulo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the most unforgettable movies of Kollywood cinema is Jyothika's 36 Vayadhinile. The film marked Jyothika's comeback to the entertainment industry. Directed by Roshan Andrews, the original version of the film in Malayalam had Manju Warrier as the lead actor. Now, actor Suriya, who produced the Tamil version under his 2D Entertainment banner took to his Twitter space and shared the trailer of the film’s Telugu version titled 36 Vayasulo.

Sharing the video, he wrote on Twitter, “#Jyotika ‘s comeback film after 8 years! A film that’s close to our hearts! Here’s the Telugu Trailer”. This news took over the internet as fans and followers of the actors shared it across all social media platforms. Meanwhile, Jyothika’s latest film Ponmagal Vandhal recently had a direct release on OTT platform, and it was received well by fans and critics alike. The film narrated the story of a young lawyer and her fight against sexual harassment.

Suriya, on the other hand, will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru by critically acclaimed director Sudha K Prasad. The film will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who will mark his Kollywood entry with the film, will be seen as the main antagonist. Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead, while Karunas, Kaali Venkat will be seen playing key supporting roles. Soorarai Pottru is jointly bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

Watch the trailer here:

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement