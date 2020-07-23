Jyothika's 36 Vayadhinile: Suriya RELEASES trailer of the film's Telugu version 36 Vayasulo

Sharing the video, he wrote on Twitter, “#Jyotika ‘s comeback film after 8 years! A film that’s close to our hearts! Here’s the Telugu Trailer”. This news took over the internet as fans and followers of the actors shared it across all social media platforms. Meanwhile, Jyothika’s latest film Ponmagal Vandhal recently had a direct release on OTT platform, and it was received well by fans and critics alike. The film narrated the story of a young lawyer and her fight against sexual harassment.

Suriya, on the other hand, will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru by critically acclaimed director Sudha K Prasad. The film will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who will mark his Kollywood entry with the film, will be seen as the main antagonist. Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead, while Karunas, Kaali Venkat will be seen playing key supporting roles. Soorarai Pottru is jointly bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

Watch the trailer here: