Jyothirmayi opens up on considering to fracture her leg for THIS reason in Kunchacko Boban & Fahadh Faasil's Bougainvillea

Malayalam actress Jyothirmayi who is gearing up for the release of Bougainvillea on October 17 stunned everyone as she recently revealed how she even considered breaking her leg just to avoid a dance sequence in her husband Amal Neerad's directorial.

However shocking it may sound, but the actress revealed this in an interview with Mathrubhumi. Jyothirmayi stated that she was extremely nervous and tense initially and wondered how she would pull off a dance sequence in the film. The actress shared she thought of purposely fracturing her leg to avoid filming it.

Further, the Kerala Cafe actress said that it had been a few years since she had even exercised, and doing a dance sequence during such a period seemed a scary and far-fetched concept to her. However, Jyothirmayi added that the choreography team on the sets of Bougainvillea helped her a lot. The dance team trained her and made her practice carefully and slowly as per a report in News 18 and that’s how Jyothirmayi managed to film the Sthuthi song.

For the unversed, directed by Amal Neerad, Bougainvillea stars Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyothirmayi as central characters. The film is set to hit theaters on October 17. The makers had dropped the captivating and intriguing trailer of Bougainvillea recently and it created a significant amount of buzz on social media.

Judging by the trailer, it appears that filmmaker Amal has ventured into new territory this time by creating a psychological thriller that sends chills down viewers' spines at every turn, in addition to his action-packed visual spectacles blending drama and thriller elements. Check out the trailer below!

From the beginning itself, the two-minute eleven-second trailer hints at a possible psychological thriller that promises to take you on a roller coaster ride. We can also see Jyothirmayi take center stage as Reethu, a woman suffering from memory loss and her obsession with bougainvillea flowers. On the other hand, while Kunchacko Boban plays her husband, who watches over her with intensity, Fahadh Faasil is seen as a police officer investigating a series of brutal murders targeting young women in the area.

