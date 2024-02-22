Jyotika attends Shaitaan trailer launch event in style; makes a powerful statement in pantsuit

Renowned Tamil actress Jyotika is known for her breakthrough performances in films like Raatchasi and Mammootty starrer Kaathal: The Core. The actress is all set to make her strong comeback in Hindi cinema with her upcoming horror thriller movie Shaitaan.

On February 22, Jyotika attended the trailer launch event of Shaitaan in Mumbai along with her co-stars R. Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, and Janki Bodiwala who will be playing the character of Jyotika's daughter in the movie.

Jyotika makes a powerful statement in a pantsuit at Shaitaan trailer launch

At the event, Jyotika was seen in a black formal pantsuit attire resonating with her image of being a confident and strong woman. Soon after her arrival, Jyotika was clicked by the paparazzi and she posed happily in front of the cameras. The actor’s choice of attire was not just a fashion statement but also a glimpse of a strong leading lady who has accomplished success with her dynamic persona in her professional as well as personal life.

Currently, Jyotika is living in a luxurious flat in Mumbai along with her husband, Pan-India star Suriya, and their kids.

More about Jyotika

Jyotika debuted in films with the Hindi film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997), directed by Priyadarshan. She starred in her first Tamil film Vaali (1999) and her first Telugu film Tagore (2003), opposite Chiranjeevi. Jyotika is regarded as one of the most highly respected actresses in Tamil cinema.

Advertisement

On the personal front, Jyotika got married to Suriya in 2006 and took a break from her acting career. The couple has two children Diya and Dev, who were born in August 2007 and June 2010, respectively. Now, she has chosen and acted in stories that are mostly based on women and their struggles.

More about Shaitaan

The trailer of the upcoming horror-thriller Shaitaan was unveiled on February 22 and it has received a praiseworthy response on social media. Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film directed by Vikas Bahl stars Jyotika, R Madhavan , and Ajay Devgn and will be released in theatres on March 8, 2024. For the unversed, the film is a remake of Gujarati film titled Vash which was helmed by Krishnadev Yagnik.



How excited are you for Shaitaan? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Then to Now: Khushbu Sundar recalls how Sundar C proposed to her 29 years ago