Jyotika REACTS to meeting Never Have I Ever fame Maitreyi Ramakrishnan during latter’s India vacay; calls her a ‘sweetheart’

Never Have I Ever actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was spotted in India during her vacation and shared a special moment with Jyotika. Now, Jyotika has reacted to meeting the Canadian actress with a post on Instagram.

Resharing the series of pictures posted by Maitreyi, Jyotika wrote, “Never have I ever met such a sweetheart.”

See the Instagram post here:

Recently on Instagram, Never Have I Ever actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shared a series of pictures and captioned them, “Met the iconic @jyotika (she built my childhood) and traveled around India, making all the animal friends.”

See the official post here:

For those unaware, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a Canadian actress of Sri Lankan-Tamil descent. She is best known for her role as Devi Vishwakumar in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

The comedy-drama series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, follows an Indian-American high school student navigating the ups and downs of her teenage years after the sudden passing of her father.

The coming-of-age teen drama ran for four seasons, concluding in 2023, and received widespread acclaim from critics. Alongside Maitreyi, the series starred Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, and many others in key roles.

On the other hand, Jyotika was last seen in a supporting role in the movie Srikanth. The Hindi-language biographical film is based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries.

The film, starring Rajkummar Rao, was directed by Tushar Hiranandani, with Jyotika playing a significant role. The cast also included Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

Looking ahead, Jyotika is set to appear as one of the leading ladies in the upcoming series Dabba Cartel. The show, slated for release on February 28, 2025, features a stellar cast, including Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, Sai Tamhankar, and more.