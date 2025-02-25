Jyotika REVEALS if she regretted missing out on films after marriage with Suriya at age 28: ‘Could only be...’

Suriya and Jyotika are one of the power couples of South cinema. The husband and wife are great actors who have carved a niche in the film world with their own merit. Recently, Jyotika, who is busy promoting her upcoming project Dabba Cartel, opened up about her decision to step down from films right after marriage, a time that was quite prime in her career.

Speaking with Screen, Jyotika was asked if she ever felt a kind of regret having to leave films when her career was at its prime. Furthermore, the actress was questioned if she felt that she missed out on more roles in the Hindi film industry since she also diverted her attention to South cinema right before her break.

In response, Jyotika explained that she felt satisfied with the kind of work she had already done in Hindi cinema and was thus extremely happy with the exposure she got down South. Moreover, she got married at the age of 28 and left work up until she was 35; in either case, she did not feel much to complain.

In her words, “I was extremely happy in the South. I have done some of my best roles there and I could only be glad that I was part of South films.” The actress further expressed, “Because I’m not sure if I had probably got those roles if I had worked in Hindi.” Jyotika concluded by saying, “In fact, I was married and stopped working at 28 and then got back to films when I was 35.”

Advertisement

Moving on during the conversation, Jyotika also talked about how she and her husband Suriya manage to keep fame outside their door and lead absolutely normal lives back home with their kids.

She added that she and Suriya might, in their home, happen to be just the parents of their kids, and a place where they discuss what to pack their kids for lunch at school.

Jyotika said, “I guess we leave the superstardom outside the door when we enter home. There, we are just parents of our kids.”

For the untold, Jyotika returned to Hindi cinema after 24 years with the 2024-released film Shaitaan, co-starring R. Madhavan and Ajay Devgn.