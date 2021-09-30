Jyotika’s 50th film Udanpirappe to release on 14th October; Deets Inside

After Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, Udanpirappe is the second of Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, which will be released directly on OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos on October 14. This is Jyotika’s 50th film. Directed and written by Era Saravanan and starring Jyotika, Sasikumar and Samuthirakani in lead roles,

The heartwarming family drama will exclusively premiere on 14th October 2021 in Tamil and Telugu as Raktha Sambandham on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.

Commemorating her illustrious journey in the film industry and a landmark moment of her career, Udanpirappe is Jyotika’s 50th film as an actor. the highly-anticipated family drama stars an ensemble cast including Jyotika, Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Kalaiyarasan, Soori and others.

“Weaving a strong thread of family ties in an emotionally powerful narrative, Udanpirappe is a deep-rooted story about sibling love, relationships and emotions,” the makers of Udanpirappe described the movie in a press statement.

Udanpirappe is produced by Suriya-Jyotika, co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, cinematography by Velraj, edited by Antony L Rueben and music composed by D Immam.

Recently, Suriya's production film Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum starring Mithun Manickam and Ramya Pandian was released and it has received a good response from the audiences and critics alike. Set in a village backdrop, the film told the story of a farmer who lost their cows.