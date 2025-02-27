Jyotika savagely replies to troll who says ‘Thalapathy Vijay is better than your husband Suriya’

Suriya and Jyotika are undoubtedly one of the most adored couples in South cinema. While the duo are rather rare to prove their love through PDA, their strong companionship with one another is a befitting proof of their chemistry. However, recently, the actress and star wife faced a difficult situation when one of her fans made a rather surprising comment on one of her social media posts.

Well, Jyotika’s recent Instagram post grabbed an unusual comment from one of her fans who claimed that her Thirumalai co-star Thalapathy Vijay is better than her husband Suriya.

While fan wars are quite common between those of two reputed actors, things turned more interesting when Jyotika ended up responding to the particular comment and dropped a laughing emoji.

Check out the comment here:

While it is unclear whether the Shaitaan actress was upset over the fan comment or if she was left unbothered by the same, it has on the contrary aroused quite the buzz and contest between fans of Suriya and Thalapathy Vijay respectively.

In other news, the actress recently addressed facing sexism in the film industry, particularly where people keep on referring to her as the wife of Suriya and not by her own name, even though she too is a reputed actor. Jyotika even termed it as a case of identity crisis for her.

Speaking with News18 Showsha, Jyotika explained that while she is successful and a superstar on her own merit, she still faces discrimination on minor occasions due to her marriage with an actor like Suriya, who also enjoys a massive fan following.

In her words, “If I say that I feel lucky to have married Suriya, people say that he’s a really nice guy. If he says that he feels lucky to have married a nice woman, it suddenly becomes something like ‘Suriya is such a nice guy that he’s thinking of his wife.”

On the work front, Jyotika is busy promoting her upcoming film Dabba Cartel. On the other hand, Suriya is all set for his next film Retro, a romantic action thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for his last film, Jana Nayagan before proceeding for a full-time career in politics.