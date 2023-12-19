Jyotika says Mammootty stands out as a true hero among superstars; heaps praise on Kaathal – The Core co-star

Jyotika, who was last seen in the movie Kaathal - The Core recently heaped praise on her co-star Mammootty. Film Companion’s Actors' Adda 2023 interview recently brought together some of the year's most notable celebrities, including the charming South Indian actors Jyotika and Siddharth. While discussing their films and characters, the conversation took a delightful turn when both actors spontaneously began applauding Mammootty's recent fearless choices and exceptional performances.

For the unversed, Mammootty has been consistently delivering phenomenal work in projects like Kannur Squad and Kaathal - The Core, showcasing his dedication to diverse and authentic roles.

Jyotika and Siddharth praise Mammootty

Jyotika, who shared the screen with Mammootty in Kaathal - The Core, went so far as to call him a "true hero" and recounted a touching interaction they had on set. "I've worked with most South Indian superstars," Jyotika shared, further adding, "but I truly believe Mammootty embodies what it means to be a hero. "

The Raatchasi movie actress continued, "When I first asked him about taking on this role, he responded, 'What makes a hero? It's not just someone throwing punches, doing stunts, or playing the romantic lead. A hero is someone who embraces diverse roles and dives deep into different characters. That's what defines a true hero.'"

Jyotika further expressed her admiration and said, "I wanted to stand up and applaud him. So much could have gone wrong if it wasn't done right, but he approached it with complete commitment and authenticity."

As Jyotika took a chance to praise Mammootty, Siddharth echoed her sentiments, highlighting Mammootty's recent career shifts. "Mammootty's choices in the past couple of years have been mind-blowing," he commented. The actor added, "He's simply leaving vanity and ego at the door. It's incredible to see his artistic passion. Films like Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Kaathal showcase his remarkable range and the unwavering curiosity he brings to every character he embodies."

Upcoming projects of Mammootty, Jyotika and Siddharth

Mammootty, who garnered praise this year from critics and audiences alike, for his performances in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Kannur Squad, and Kaathal: The Core, has two more films in the pipeline. The first is a horror thriller titled Bramyugam, and Bazooka.

Jyothika was most recently seen in Kaathal: The Core with Mammootty. She is also likely to join Thalapathy Vijay in his upcoming film Thalapathy68. The actress is set to make her Bollywood comeback in Rajkummar Rao's film, Sri. Additionally, she is part of Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller, featuring R Madhavan in a key role, marking her return to Bollywood after 25 years.

Siddharth, last seen in Chithha directed by SU Arun Kumar, shared the screen with Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Nair, and Sahasra Shree. Siddharth, who also produced the film under his banner, Etaki Entertainment, continues to explore diverse roles in the film industry.

