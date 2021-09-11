Jyotika shares an adorable PHOTO with Suriya on 15th wedding anniversary; He says 'you are my blessing jo'

Suriya and Jyotika, who are one of the most sought-after couples in the south film industry, are celebrating 15th wedding anniversary. Today, the couple is embarking on the journey of 15 years of togetherness. And on that note, Jyotika shared an adorable photo with husband Suriya to pen an anniversary note and his reply to it is legit all things cute.

Jyotika took to her newly created Instagram handle and shared a photo with her dear husband on her 15th wedding anniversary. In the photo, Suriya and Jytotika, also popularly known as #Suriyajo, can be seen posing with all smiles in traditional attires. The simple yet cute selfie is winning hearts and fans are calling it pure couple goals. And we can't agree more.

Sharing the photo, Jyotika wrote, "15 years of happiness. Thank you all for all the love and blessings." Well, that's not it, Suriya's reply to this pet will literally make you go all aww. The actor reshared the photo and wrote, "You are my blessing jo." He also thanked all his fans and well wishers for the anniversary wishes.

Jyotika and Suriya met on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. But love blossomed when they worked together on Kaakha Kaakha. The couple tied the knot on September 1, 2006, in a grand ceremony. They are blessed with two children- daughter Diya and son Dev.

On the work front, Jyothika is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Tamil film titled Udanpirappe. Suriya has films namely Jai Bhim, Vaadivaasal and Etharkkum Thunindhavan.