Jyotika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal sold for OTT release at THIS amount?

Jyothika starrer Pon Magal Vandhal will be released directly on OTT platform and the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association has strongly condemned the plans.

Jyothika starrer Pon Magal Vandhal has hit the headlines over the decision by the makers of the film to release it on OTT platforms amid lockdown. Pon Magal Vandhal will be released directly on OTT platform and the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association has strongly condemned the plans. On the other hand, the General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, Panneerselvam in a video stated that the producers have violated the rule by releasing the film first on OTT platform. They have also threatened producer Suriya from banning the release of his upcoming films, including Soorarai Pottru.

Amid the unfortunate situation, Suriya’s production house, 2D Entertainment has decided to release directly on Amazon Prime Video in the first week of May. According to media reports, the film has already been sold to the streaming platform Amazon Prime for Rs 9 crore. A few reports state the film has been sold for Rs 5 crore. However, there is no official confirmation to the same. Meanwhile, a lot of producers have come out in support OTT release of Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal. This comes a day after theatre owners threatened to ban the release of any film involving Suriya or his production house.

The Hindu quoted producer G. Dhananjayan expressing his disagreement with the statement made by the cinema owners. He said, “It is the right of the producer to decide how to cash in on the film. Even big Bollywood movies like ’s Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi are likely to be released directly on OTT platforms. If theatre owners can decide which films should be screened and how many shows a film should get — small films don’t get screens — then producers should have the freedom to exploit their product in any way they see fit.”

Also Read: Vijay's Master to Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru; will ditching theatres for OTT release be a smart move? COMMENT

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :The Hindu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×