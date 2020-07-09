  1. Home
K Balachander’s 90th birth anniversary: Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan recall moments with the legendary director

K Balachander passed away on December 23, 2014. His last onscreen appearance was in Kamal Haasan’s film Uttama Villan, where he played the role of a director.
In a video published by Kavithalaya’s YouTube channel, Superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan recalled their moments with mentor and late legendary filmmaker K Balachander to mark his 90th birth anniversary. In the video, Rajinikanth said “Today is my Guru KB sir’s 90th birthday. I would have still been an actor, even if K Balachander sir had not introduced me. I would have acted in Kannada movies in some small roles and by now, people would have forgotten me. If I’m a celebrated actor with a huge fame, the main reason is K Balachander sir. He chose me, and offered me some meaty roles for four movies when I was nothing.”

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, said that he molded him. He said, “To me, when I was a teenager, K Balachander was just a name with a huge fame. I had not thought that he would take many roles in the chapter of my acting career. He is benefactor, mentor, collaborator and a father. Now that I think of his energy like a child, it makes me feel like a proud father. My salute to the son of Indian Cinema”.

K Balachander had collaborated with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in various movies. Some of the most memorable ones are Aboorva Raagangal, Moondru Mudichu, Punngai Mannan, Thillu Mullu to name a few. He passed away on December 23, 2014. His last onscreen appearance was in Kamal Haasan’s film Uttama Villan, where he played the role of a director.

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

He was the first one to introduce middle class stories to Tamil public . before that all stories were of either rich scions or very poor men .even the faces he chose like Jayaprada etc are very simple and middle class .

