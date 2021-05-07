K Bhagyaraj and Poornima test positive for COVID 19, son Shanthanu and his wife Kiki are in home quarantine

Shanthanu took to social media and shared that his parents have also tested positive for COVID-19 along with him and his wife Kiki.

Actor and director Bhagyaraj and his actress wife Poornima Bhagyaraj have tested positive for COVID-19. The second wave of the pandemic has hit many celebs in the country along with other lakhs of people. Now, another celebrity couple has got infected with the virus. Bhagyaraj and actress Poornima Bhagyaraj's son Shanthanu took to social media and requested everyone who came in contact with them to get tested for the novel Coronavirus.

Shanthanu took to social media and shared that his parents have also tested positive for COVID-19 along with him and his wife Kiki. His staff and others at home have quarantined at home. "My parents #KBhagyaraj #PoornimaBhagyaraj tested POSITIVE fr #Covid19 today. All of us incl. staff hve quarantined ourselves @ home as per our doctors instructions. Requesting everyone who were in contact with any of us last 10days to get tested. Pls pray fr their speedy recovery (sic).

Sibiraj, Manobala, Mohan Raman, Rathna Kumar took to Twitter and wished a speedy recovery to Bhagyaraj and Poornima.

Take a look:

My parents #KBhagyaraj #PoornimaBhagyaraj tested POSITIVE fr #Covid19 today.

All of us incl. staff hve quarantined ourselves @ home as per our doctors instructions

Requesting everyone who were in contact with any of us last 10days to get tested

Pls pray fr their speedy recovery — Shanthnu ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) May 7, 2021

இருவரும் விரைவில் குணமடைய வேண்டும் .வேண்டும் — Radhakrishnan Parthiban (@rparthiepan) May 7, 2021

Have they taken both the vaccines — Srinivas singer (@singersrinivas) May 7, 2021

On the work front, Shanthanu is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Murungakkai Chips. He also has two films- Raavana Kootam and Kasada Thapara in the kitty.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×