K-Ramp OTT Release: When and where to watch Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja’s romantic comedy online

K-Ramp, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja in the lead roles, was released in theaters on October 18, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. Now, the movie is all set to make its OTT premiere.

When and where to watch K-Ramp

K-Ramp is scheduled to stream on the OTT platform Aha Video, starting from November 15, 2025. Sharing the update on social media, the platform wrote, “Get ready for the Burra Padu (mind-blowing) entertainer of the year. K-Ramp premieres Nov 15 only on Aha.”

Official trailer and plot of K-Ramp

K-Ramp follows the story of Kumar, a carefree, spoiled rich brat who enjoys a life of luxury built on his father's fortune. As he spends his days in leisure, his wealth turns him into an ego-driven yet charming young man.

To instill discipline in him, Kumar's father sends him to study in Kerala, where he meets Mercy Joy, a beautiful woman who is kind-hearted yet traumatized, suffering from PTSD.

After learning about her condition, Kumar attempts to “save” her, which leads him to discover the true values of empathy and responsibility. The film explores the uneasy transformation of a self-absorbed man from entitlement to understanding.

Cast and crew of K-Ramp

K-Ramp stars Kiran Abbavaram and Marco fame Yukti Thareja in the lead roles. The film also features an ensemble cast including Anannyaa Akula, Kirrak Seetha, Vennela Kishore, Muralidhar Goud, Sai Kumar, Naresh, Rajashri Nair, Goparaju Ramana, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Ali, and Srinivasa Reddy, with cameo appearances by Ajay and Vimala Raman.

Written and directed by Jains Nani, the movie is produced by Razesh Danda, Balaji Gutta, and Shiva Bommak under the banners of Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloids.

The flick features music and background score composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, with cinematography by Sateesh Reddy Masam and editing by Chota K. Prasad. Upon its theatrical release, the movie received mixed reviews from critics.

Kiran Abbavaram’s next films

Looking ahead, Kiran Abbavaram is set to appear in the film Chennai Love Story. The actor also has KA2 in the pipeline, a sequel to the 2024 fantasy thriller KA, in which he plays dual roles.

