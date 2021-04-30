K V Anand Demise: Mohanlal says 'gone from our sight, but never from hearts'; Prithviraj is heartbroken

K V Anand's sudden demise has left the entire film industry in shock. Many celebrities are paying their condolences to cinematographer KV Anand on social media.

Tamil director and cinematographer KV Anand passed away this morning, Friday, April 30 in Chennai. He took his last breathe following a heart attack. KV Anand was 54. The news of KV Anand's sudden demise has left the entire film industry in shock and disbelief that he is no more. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also took to Twitter and paid his condolences to cinematographer KV Anand. "Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. K.V. Anand sir you will be missed forever. Prayers for the departed soul. Pranams."

Prithviraj Sukumaran is heartbroken as he writes about how Indian Cinema will miss him forever. "Rest in peace K. V. Anand sir! You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realise. Indian cinema will miss you forever! Heartbroken!." Tovino Thomas, on the other hand, shared a photo of the director and captioned it, "Rest In Peace sir."

Kalyani Priyadarshan who is incredibly shocked, tweeted, "Incredibly shocked and saddened... his work from the very beginning in thenmavin kombatthu directly influenced my love for cinema as a child, and shaped who I became today... My heart is heavy as I pray his soul rests in peace. #RIPKVAnand sir.'

Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. K.V. Anand sir you will be missed forever. Prayers for the departed soul. Pranams pic.twitter.com/q84wsusJDq — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 30, 2021 Shocked and Saddened!

Rest in peace sir. #RIPKVAnand pic.twitter.com/sCJaA9teAF — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 30, 2021 RipKVAnandSir

Prayers and strength to the Family..

What’s going on 2021 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) April 30, 2021

Rest in peace K. V. Anand sir! You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realise. Indian cinema will miss you forever! Heartbroken! pic.twitter.com/IbAOvflFfm — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 30, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) According to reports, KV Anand suffered a heart attack while he was at his home in Chennai. On his own, he went to the hospital where he breathed his last, at around 3 AM.

The National award-winning acclaimed director met cinematographer P. C. Sreeram first and showed his interest to work with him as an assistant. He worked with him in a lot of films then. When director Priyadarshan had approached P. C. Sreeram to work on his Malayalam film, Thenmavin Kombath (1994), he suggested Anand's name. And that's when things changed for him! The film received positive reviews and Anand went on to win the National Film Award for Best Cinematography. Rest is the history!

