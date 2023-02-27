K Vishwanath's wife Jayalakshmi dies days after his demise; Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan offer condolences

Late legendary filmmaker K Vishwanath's wife Jayalakshmi passed away on Sunday. She died at the age of 88 due to age-related ailments. After Almost 25 days of Vishwanath's demise, his wife breathed her last too at their residence in Hyderabad.

A few pics of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan paying her visit during the last few days have gone viral on social media. In fact, the power star also paid his respects to the late filmmaker's wife. He wrote, "May the soul of Srimati Jayalakshmi rest in peace. I am saddened to know that late director Shri K. Vishwanath's wife Mrs. Jayalakshmi has passed away. It is a tragedy that Shri Vishwanath Garu's wife breathed her last within 24 days of his death. I pray to God to rest the soul of Srimati Jayalakshmi. My deepest condolences to their family."