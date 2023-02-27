K Vishwanath's wife Jayalakshmi dies days after his demise; Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan offer condolences
Legendary filmmaker K Vishwananth wife Jayalakshmi passed away 25 days after his demise on February 26.
Late legendary filmmaker K Vishwanath's wife Jayalakshmi passed away on Sunday. She died at the age of 88 due to age-related ailments. After Almost 25 days of Vishwanath's demise, his wife breathed her last too at their residence in Hyderabad.
A few pics of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan paying her visit during the last few days have gone viral on social media. In fact, the power star also paid his respects to the late filmmaker's wife. He wrote, "May the soul of Srimati Jayalakshmi rest in peace. I am saddened to know that late director Shri K. Vishwanath's wife Mrs. Jayalakshmi has passed away. It is a tragedy that Shri Vishwanath Garu's wife breathed her last within 24 days of his death. I pray to God to rest the soul of Srimati Jayalakshmi. My deepest condolences to their family."
Vishwanath and his wife are survived by their three children Ravindranath, Narendranath, and Padmavathi, and 6 grandchildren.
K Vishwanath passed away this month
K Viswanath, the legendary actor-filmmaker who is best known for his illustrious work in the South film industry, passed away. As per the reports, K Viswanath was battling with age-related ailments for a very long time. The renowned celebs of the South Indian film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, actor Mammootty, musician AR Rahman, director Gopichand Mallineni, and many others paid tribute to K Viswanath by making emotional posts on their official social media handles.
He made his directorial debut in 1965 with the acclaimed film Aathma Gouravam. Some of his finest works include Swathi Muthyam, Sirivennela, Shankarabharanam, and others. His film Swathi Muthyam which starred Kamal Haasan was also picked as India’s official entry for the Oscars in 1986. K Viswanath has won many of the Nation's most prestigious awards and accolades including Padma Shri,
