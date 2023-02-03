K Viswanath passes away: Jr NTR, Mammootty, AR Rahman and others pay tribute to the legend

K Viswanath, the legendary actor-filmmaker who is best known for his illustrious work in the South film industry, has passed away. The 92-year-old breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he was admitted for the last few days. As per the reports, K Viswanath was battling with age-related ailments for a very long time. The legend is survived by his wife Kasinadhuni Jaya Lakshmi, three sons including Ravindranath, Nagendranath, and a daughter, Padmavathi. Celebs pay tribute to K Viswanath

The renowned celebs of the South Indian film industry, including RRR star Jr NTR, veteran actor Mammootty, musician AR Rahman, director Gopichand Mallineni, and many others paid tribute to K Viswanath by making emotional posts on their official social media handles. "Vishwanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents. He gave many incredible films like Shankarabharan and Sagara Sangam. The loss without him is never-ending. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace," wrote Jr NTR in his Twitter post. Check out Jr NTR's post below: