K Viswanath passes away: Jr NTR, Mammootty, AR Rahman and others pay tribute to the legend

K Viswanath, the actor-filmmaker passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad following a prolonged illness. The South celebs are now paying tribute to the legend.

K Viswanath
K Viswanath is best known for his illustrious career as an actor and filmmaker (Credits: Twitter)

K Viswanath, the legendary actor-filmmaker who is best known for his illustrious work in the South film industry, has passed away. The 92-year-old breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he was admitted for the last few days. As per the reports, K Viswanath was battling with age-related ailments for a very long time. The legend is survived by his wife Kasinadhuni Jaya Lakshmi, three sons including Ravindranath, Nagendranath, and a daughter, Padmavathi. 

Celebs pay tribute to K Viswanath

The renowned celebs of the South Indian film industry, including RRR star Jr NTR, veteran actor Mammootty, musician AR Rahman, director Gopichand Mallineni, and many others paid tribute to K Viswanath by making emotional posts on their official social media handles. 

"Vishwanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents. He gave many incredible films like Shankarabharan and Sagara Sangam. The loss without him is never-ending. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace," wrote Jr NTR in his Twitter post. 

Check out Jr NTR's post below:

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema penned an emotional note remembering K Viswanath, on his social media handles, which reads: "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones."

Check out Mammootty's tribute to K Viswanath, below:

