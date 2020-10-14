Ka Pae Ranasingam starring Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajessh to hit the big screen on October 16

The news of Ka Pae Ranasingam releasing in the theatres has brought a smile to the fans, who are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

The latest news reports about the film, Ka Pae Ranasingam state that the Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh starrer will be releasing in theatres on October 16. KJR Studious announced on their official Twitter handle, that the audience members can enjoy the film in the cinemas. The tweet by KJR Studious read, "Love is a feeling, an emotion which makes you go extremes! #KaPaeRanasingam is one such love storyRed heart Broken heart. Watch it in theatres near you from Oct 16th!"

The fans and followers of the lead actors Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. The fans were very impressed by the film's first look. The news of Ka Pae Ranasingam releasing in the theatres has brought a smile to the fans and film audiences. The lead actor of Ka Pae Ranasingam will also feature in the highly anticipated film called Master. This film will feature the popular actor Thalapathy Vijay in the lead.

Check out the post:

The first look poster of Master was unveiled by the makers some time back. The film will feature the makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role. The poster of Master feature both Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi has generated a lot of curiosity among the film audiences and fans. The southern actor Vijay Sethupathi enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen.

