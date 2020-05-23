Ka Pae Ranasingam teaser RELEASED: Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh’s fight for a cause looks promising

Makers of Ka Pae Ranasingam have released the teaser of the Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh starrer.

One of the most anticipated upcoming films of Tamil cinema is Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam. Directed by Virumandi, Ka Pae Ranasingam is touted to be an emotional drama, which will have some loud social messages. The makers wrapped up the shooting a few months ago. The film was planned to be released in January. However, it did not happen due to unknown reasons. Now, due to the lockdown for COVID 19, the film’s release has been delayed further disappointing the fans of both the actors.

After revealing an intriguing first look poster yesterday, the makers have released the film’s teaser today, in which Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh can be seen rebelling against a number of things as a couple. Going by the teaser, it looks like the film will have an elaborate courtroom drama and some strong messages against the various things happening in Tamil Nadu. It was reported earlier that the film is based on a real life incident.

Ka Pae Ranasingam marks the fourth collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh. Earlier, the have collaborated for movies including Rummy, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, and Dharma Durai. Bankrolled by KJR Studios, Ka Par Ranasingam is written and directed by P Virumandi. The film also has Rangaraj Pandey, Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in key roles. The film has music Ghibran, while NK Ekhambaram has cranked the camera. While Shivanandeeswaran took care of video editing, Peter Hein has choreographed the stunt sequences. The makers have not yet announced the film’s release date.

