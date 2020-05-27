Ka Pae Ranasingam's P Virumandi reveals how Vijay Sethupathi starrer will highlight the common man's issues

The director goes on to add that the film will have a strong storyline which will stand out more among other aspects of the film.

The director of the upcoming film, Ka Pae Ranasingam P Virumandi reportedly revealed during an interview that the film will showcase the issues which are faced by the common man. The director goes on to add that the film will have a strong storyline which will stand out more among other aspects of the film. P Virumandi further adds that more than the characters of the film, it will be the film's plot that will be the highlight of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer. The film Ka Pae Ranasingam features the Sanga Thamizhan actor Vijay Sethupathi and World Famous Lover actress Aishwarya Rajessh in the lead.

The makers of the film had unveiled the teaser of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer and the fans were going gaga over it. The Vikram Vedha actor will be seen next in the highly anticipated film Master. The southern film, Master will feature Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi locking horns. The Sanga Thamizhan actor will be playing a ruthless villain and the Bigil actor will be essaying the lead in the much-awaited drama.

The film Master is helmed by well-known director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director is known for his super hit film Kaithi. The thriller featured Karthi in the lead. The first look of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial received a thundering response from the fans and followers of the southern stars Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay. The second look poster of Master features both the actors in an intense look.

