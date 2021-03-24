Kaadhal fame actor ‘Viruchagakanth’ Babu found dead in an auto

Babu shot to his fame after his role as Viruchagakanth in the film Kaadhal starring Bharath and Sandhya.

Bharath and Sandhya starrer Kaadhal is one of the super hit Kollywood films. The heart breaking tale of a young couple is still being spoken about for the story and performances of actors. Now, as per the media reports, actor Babu, who was seen playing a small role in the film has passed away. Apparently, he was found dead in an auto in Chennai. Reports suggest that the actor passed away in his sleep. He shot to fame after playing the role as Viruchagakanth in Kaadhal.

Even today, his dialogue remains from the movie like ‘If I act, I will play the role of hero and not as a supporting artist’ are popular in the state of Tamil Nadu. After Kaadhal, he did not receive many opportunities. It is reported that he did not have a proper income and lived on platforms near a temple. It is also reported that the actor became mentally disturbed after the demise of his parents. His corpse was recovered from an auto and the cause of his death is not yet identified.

A couple of years back, he was identified by stunt choreographer Sai Dheena from a temple in Chennai’s Choolaimedu. After spotting Babu, Dheena recovered him and took him to his residence. He also posted a video on social media seeking help from filmmakers to give Babu an opportunity to act in films again. Dheena stated that Babu would be alright if he had a proper sleep and proper food and there was no severe mental illness as such. We pray for his soul to rest in peace.

Credits :The Times Of India

