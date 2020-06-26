Kaajal Pasupathi REACTS after her ex husband Sandy Master and his wife are trolled again

Sandy Master has been trolled once again and this time, Bigg Boss Tamil fame Kaajal Pasupathi decided to speak and shut the trolls for once.

Kaajal Pasupathi recently took to social media and requested fans not to target her ex-husband Sandy Master and his wife. The choreographer is often blamed and trolled on social media for destroying his first wife Kaajal's life. Sandy Master has been trolled once again and this time, Bigg Boss Tamil fame Kaajal Pasupathi decided to speak and shut the trolls for once.

Requesting her fans to stop troubling the couple, ex-wife Kaajal Pasupathi tweeted, "ArunaGracy...For god's sake leave them alone. How many times should I tell you it's my frigging mistake. I 've been obsessed then ,, I 've not given him one bit peace of mind. We got separated by 2012. She has got nothing to do with my divorce & He's not my husband anymore. [sic]"

Check out Kaajal Pasupathi's Tweet below:

ArunaGracy...

For god's sake leave them alone.

How many times should I tell you it's my frigging mistake. I 've been obsessed then ,, I 've not given him one bit peace of mind. We got separated by 2012. She has got nothing to do with my divorce & He's not my husband anymore.pic.twitter.com/Uzkcnsp3ic — Kaajal Pasupathi (@kaajalActress) June 23, 2020

Also Read: Uday Kiran Birth Anniversary: Twitterati remember the heartthrob of Telugu cinema

Last year reports were doing rounds that Sandy already has two children with Kaajal Pasupathi but he doesn’t care about them. However, this was mere speculation. One of Kajaal's old tweets also read, "Married him. Got divorced. About kids its fake news. They are my nephews."

In 2019, she announced her intentions of adopting a child as a single mother.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×