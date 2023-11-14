Kaaka Muttai to My Dear Kuttichathan: 10 South films to binge-watch with kids on Children’s Day 2023

Children’s Day in India yet again comes on November 14th marking the day for celebrating the future of our nation while also remembering the illustrious figure of Indian history, first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Now, the day to celebrate the children of India should also be a day spent together with them and what better way to spend time with them than binge-watching a couple of great movies with them. So here are the top 10 South Indian films one should watch today with their children.

Top 10 South films to watch this Children’s Day

1. Kaaka Muttai (2014)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Runtime: 1hr 49m

Kaaka Muttai, directed by M Manikandan depicts the story of two slum children who desire to eat a pizza and strive on a day-to-day basis for conquering that feat. The film explores the themes of class-based discrimination, consumerism, and media sensationalism and takes inspiration from films like Not One Less, City of God, and Slumdog Millionaire.

The film features child actors J Vignesh and V Ramesh who hail from the fishermen community of Tamil Nadu, who themselves lived in a slum area. The director cast them to enhance the authenticity of the performances. The film also features Aishwarya Rajesh as their mother with supporting actors like Ramesh Thilak, Babu Antony, and more. Silambarasan also made a cameo appearance in the film.

2. Mythri (2015)

Where to watch: Sun Nxt

Runtime: 2 hr 12 min

Mythri, the social drama film written and directed by Giriraj features a story of love and fidelity in human relationships given modern liberal lifestyles, through the lives of a scientist and a news anchor. The film featured Master Adithya Bharadwaj, Archana, Atul Kulkarni, Bhavana, Ravi Kale, and Kalabhavan Mani in key roles, with Mohanlal and Puneeth Rajkumar playing extended cameo roles in the film.

The film which was composed by Ilaiyaraaja for scores was shot in both Malayalam and Kannada, also winning the Karnataka State Film Award for Third Best Film.

3. Ayyappantamma Neyyappam Chuttu (2000)

Where to watch: Sun Nxt

Runtime: 2 hr 10 min

Ayyappantamma Neyyappam Chuttu is a Malayalam language children's movie that depicts the story of two siblings Rohan and Meera who befriend an orphaned kid Monappan and how he influenced their lives and also the lives of their separated parents.

The film was written, produced, and directed by Mathew Paul with actors Rohan Painter, Paul Mathew, Ancy K. Thampi, Parvin Dabas, and Antara Mali featuring in it. The film has received a widespread cult status.

Advertisement

4. Sisindri (1995)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Runtime: 2 hr 11 min

Sisindri, the Telugu language comedy film directed by Siva Nageswara Rao was inspired by the 1994 English film Baby’s Day Out featuring Nagarjuna in the lead role. The film also marked the debut film of Nagarjuna’s son and actor Akhil Akkineni who played the one-year-old baby in the film.

The film also had actors like Tabu, Giri Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Sudhakar, Aamani, Sarath Babu and Subhalekha Sudhakar play supporting roles with music composer Raj making his debut in it.

5. Anjali (1990)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Runtime: 2 hr 20 min

Anjali, the Tamil language children's drama written and directed by Mani Ratnam explores the story of a dying mentally disabled child and the emotional trauma her family has to experience. The film features actors Raghuvaran and Revathi as the parents, with actors Shamili, Tarun, and Shruti playing the character of Anjali and her siblings respectively.

The film which had cinematographer Madhu Ambat handling the camera was musically composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The film went on to win three National Awards and was also the official Indian entry for the Oscars of 1991.

6. Manu Uncle (1988)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Jio Cinema

Runtime: 1hr 56 min

Manu Uncle, the comedy-drama film directed by Dennis Joseph and written by himself and Shibu Chakravarthy depicts the story of a group of children who along with their uncle start a mission to catch the robbers in the museum and take revenge on the culprits who killed their grandfather.

The film features Megastar Mammootty in the titular role with MG Soman, Prathapachandran, Lissy, and B Thyagarajan playing supporting roles. The film also featured Mohanlal as himself and Suresh Gopi as a police officer, both being cameos and is still a cult classic film for all ages.

7. Pasivadi Pranam (1987)

Advertisement

Where to watch: Aha, YouTube

Runtime: 2 hr 19 min

Pasivadi Pranam, the Telugu language film directed by A Kodandarami Reddy features Chiranjeevi in the leading role who is a painter and leads a life of a drunkard until a deaf and vocally challenged child enters his life and turns his life around.

The film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Poovinu Puthiya Poonthennal with Mammoootty in the lead role, directed by Fazil. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 1987 and featured actors like Vijayashanti, Raghuvaran and Sujitha in it.

8. Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu (2018)

Where to watch: Sun Nxt

Runtime: 2 hr 27 min

Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, the Kannada language socio-political comedy film written, produced and directed by Rishab Shetty features actors Anant Nag, Ranjan, Sampath, Pramod Shetty, Saptha Pavoor, Mahendra, Sohan Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, Manish Heroor and many more in key roles.

The film features the story of the happy and mischief-filled lives of the children of a Kannada medium school in Kerala who were brought to a halt when the government decided to close the school. The film was a massive success in the theaters and was awarded the National Film Award for Best Children's Film, at the 66th National Film Awards.

9. Pasanga (2009)

Where to watch: Apple TV

Runtime: 2 hr 31 min

Pasanga, the Pandiraj debut directorial film features Kishore DS, Sree Raam Pandian, along with newcomers Vimal and Vega Tamotia in supporting roles. The film was met with exceptional critical acclaim and won three National Film Awards and several other awards at international film festivals.

The film also has a thematic sequel, titled Pasanga-2 focusing on the issue of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children, which had Suriya and Amala Paul in leading roles.

10. My Dear Kuttichathan (1984)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Runtime: 1 hr 35 min

My Dear Kuttichathan, the Malayalam language fantasy film Jijo Punnoose produced by his father Navodaya Appachan under Navodaya Studio. The film was India’s first 3-D film and featured the story of a mystical child Genie called Kuttichathan in the local language who was trapped under the spell of an evil sorcerer but later gets released by three children and befriends them.

Advertisement

The film had the soundtrack composed by Ilaiyaraaja while cinematography and editing were done by Ashok Kumar and T. R. Shekhar, respectively. The film still holds a large fan base and cult status, along with being re-mastered and released in various languages as well. In 1998, the film added visuals with Urmila Matondkar and dubbed it in Hindi as Chhota Chetan. Later in 2010, the film was also added with actors Prakash Raj and Santhanam and released in Tamil.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sankranti 2024: Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda or Ravi Teja; whose film will triumph at the box office?