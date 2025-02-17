Kaaki Sattai OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Sivakarthikeyan starrer action flick online

Tamil superstar Sivakarthikeyan is undoubtedly the actor of the moment in South cinema. With a perfectly enviable list of films under his name, the actor has an even more impressive lineup of upcoming movies. As the actor celebrates his 40th birthday today, here’s where you can stream his film Kaaki Sattai online.

When and where to watch Kaaki Sattai online

Sivakarthikeyan’s 2015-released Tamil action movie Kaaki Sattai is now up for viewing online. Fans of the actor can stream it on the Simply South app.

An official post for the same was shared by the streaming giant on its social media handle. The X post featured the poster of the movie and read, “and Kaaki Sattai, Simply South-la!”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Kaaki Sattai

Kaaki Sattai literally translates to Khaki Shirt. Featuring the peculiar story of a young and angry cop who decides to show his true strength and zeal to catch a thief on the loose, only to grab the attention of his one ardent ladylove.

Mathiraman (played by SK) is a dutiful, honest constable who does not engage in corruption and stands severely against it. He ends up reporting to a senior inspector who does not want to take up cases that annoy the superior upper class, and thus Mathiraman rarely does land up in any case.

Amid this, he meets and falls in love with Divya, who is a nurse. Circumstances prevail on them to uncover an organ donation racket that is backed by a huge underworld kingpin.

What follows is how Mathiraman confronts the crisis at hand, while all the while remaining silent about his profession to Divya, who hates cops.

Cast and crew of Kaaki Sattai

Besides Sivakarthikeyan, the movie stars Sri Divya in the leading female role. Other notable actors in the comedy flick include Vijay Raaz, Prabhu, Kalpana, Manobala, Yog Japee, Yuvina Parthavi, Yogi Babu and others.

The movie is directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar and is produced by Dhanush under his own banner of Wunderbar Films. It initially hit theaters in March 2014. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.