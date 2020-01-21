Kaala star Huma Qureshi to feature in Thala Ajith’s Valimai? Find Out

According to media reports, Kaala star Huma Qureshi was approached by the makers of Vaimai to be featured in the Thala starrer.

While old reports suggested that and Ileana D'Cruz were approached to be roped in Thala Ajith Kumar’s next film Valimai, new new reports claim that , who rose to fame after her role in Rajinikanth’s film Kaala, was approached to play in Valimai. The actor’s recent tweet triggered the burning rumours as she stated in the tweet that she was in Chennai for a shoot.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “Really wanted to be part of the #UmangPoliceShow tonight but had to be in Chennai for a shoot... (sic).” According to The Times Of India, Huma was approached for the movie, and she really like her portion. However, the makers have not yet added her on the cast list officially. An official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Really wanted to be part of the #UmangPoliceShow tonight but had to be in Chennai for a shoot . I salute the @MumbaiPolice — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) 19 January 2020

Meanwhile, after Prasanna hinted on social media that he was approached for a role in Ajith’s next film Valimai, several media reports surfaced claiming that he will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist in the movie. According to Galatta Media, the actor denied playing antagonist in the movie. However, with his reply to a fan’s tweet, it can be understood that he has okayed, when the makers approached him for a role, and he is waiting for them to finalise. Media reports suggest that Pavel Navageethan, who was lauded for his performance in films such as Madras, Peranbu, Vada Chennai and Magalir Mattum will be seen playing the antagonist the film.

