Kaalidas Audience Review: Bharath starrer gets thumbs up; Karthik Subbaraj sends best wishes to team

Directed by debutant Sri Senthil, Kaalidas starring Bharath has hit the screens today and is receiving a phenomenal response by the audience and critics alike. The film sees Bharath in the role of a cop for the first time ever.
116130 reads Mumbai Updated: December 13, 2019 10:42 pm
After Karthik Subbaraj shared the trailer of Bharath starrer action thriller Kaalidas, the film garnered a lot of attention ahead of its release. Directed by debutant Sri Senthil, the film has hit the screens today and is receiving a phenomenal response by the audience and critics alike. Kaalidas sees Bharath in the role of a cop for the first time ever. The actor is paired opposite Malayalam star Ann Sheetal. Kaalidas also stars Suresh Menon and Aadhav Kannadasan in important roles. 

As the film released today, Karthik Subbaraj sent best wishes to the team and also urged moviegoers to experience this edge of the seat thriller. He tweeted, "All the best to team #Kaalidas for a big box office success... Pls don't miss this neat edge of the seat thriller in theatres from today...."  Meanwhile, the audience is totally blown away by Bharath starrer Kaalidas. One of the Twitter users writes, "The pick among this week's new releases, by far.. #Kaalidas. Very good cop - crime thriller with a very relevant msg relating to married couples.." 

Check out what the audience has to say about Bharath starrer Kaalidas:

Talking about the film director Senthil in an interview to The New Indian Express said, "A cop is human too, and so there is place for romance in this crime thriller when he begins his career as a fresher in the police department."  

Are you planning to watch Kaalidas this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Credits :Twitter

