Kaalidas Audience Review: Bharath starrer gets thumbs up; Karthik Subbaraj sends best wishes to team

After Karthik Subbaraj shared the trailer of Bharath starrer action thriller Kaalidas, the film garnered a lot of attention ahead of its release. Directed by debutant Sri Senthil, the film has hit the screens today and is receiving a phenomenal response by the audience and critics alike. Kaalidas sees Bharath in the role of a cop for the first time ever. The actor is paired opposite Malayalam star Ann Sheetal. Kaalidas also stars Suresh Menon and Aadhav Kannadasan in important roles.

As the film released today, Karthik Subbaraj sent best wishes to the team and also urged moviegoers to experience this edge of the seat thriller. He tweeted, "All the best to team #Kaalidas for a big box office success... Pls don't miss this neat edge of the seat thriller in theatres from today...." Meanwhile, the audience is totally blown away by Bharath starrer Kaalidas. One of the Twitter users writes, "The pick among this week's new releases, by far.. #Kaalidas. Very good cop - crime thriller with a very relevant msg relating to married couples.."

Check out what the audience has to say about Bharath starrer Kaalidas:

All the best to team #Kaalidas for a big box office success... Pls don't miss this neat edge of the seat thriller in theatres from today... @srisenthil @sivanesan_ms @bharathhere — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) December 13, 2019

The pick among this week's new releases, by far.. #Kaalidas. Very good cop - crime thriller with a very relevant msg relating to married couples.. My rating 3.5/5 #KaalidasfromToday pic.twitter.com/jhzVoSDzZf — Vtv Ganesh (@ganesh_vtv) December 13, 2019

#Kaalidas - 78/100 . Quality chrime thriller from Senthil and team. Worth spending your money !! https://t.co/BU2rrurIXJ — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) December 13, 2019

#Kaalidas : We Dont have any Background in the industry ; We dont have big contacts in Theatres; we don have big lavish budget to showcase ; We dont have Big amount for Publicity ; But WE HAVE GOOD CONTENT IN HAND and GENUINE FILM in hand TRY OUR BEST KINDLY SUPPORT MAKKALE pic.twitter.com/7mxbQ1vjq5 — SakthivelPerumalsamy (@sakthivel_dir) December 12, 2019

#Kaalidas [3.5/5] : A fine investigation thriller with a stunning twist in the climax.. @bharathhere delivers a matured performance.. @annsheetal1 is fab.. @aadhavkk delivers a class act.. @sureshmenonnew Dir @srisenthil has a bright future.. Give it a Watch! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 12, 2019

#Kaalidas - Congrats @bharathhere bro. A true comeback . Kudos to the director for executing such a neat thriller. Watched it at a special show yesterday and was pleasently surprised !! Book tickets with confidence people - You won't regret it !! . — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) December 12, 2019

Talking about the film director Senthil in an interview to The New Indian Express said, "A cop is human too, and so there is place for romance in this crime thriller when he begins his career as a fresher in the police department."

Are you planning to watch Kaalidas this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

