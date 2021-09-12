Kaanekkaane trailer: Tovino Thomas promises a nail biting thriller; To release on September 17

Tovino Thomas starrer Kaanekkaane will be directly released on the OTT platform in Kerala on September 17. Ahead of the big release, the makers of the film have unveiled the trailer that promises a nail-biting thriller. From the tension-packed to romantic scenes of Tovino, the Kaanekkaane trailer looks exciting.

The film is directed by Uyare fame Manu Ashokan and written by the duo Bobby and Sanjay. The upcoming Malayalam is produced by TR Shamsudheen under the banner of DreamKatcher. Besides Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shruti Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, the upcoming film also stars Prem Prakash, Binu Pappu, Rony David Raj, Alok, Sruthy Jayan, and Dhanya Mary Varghese, among others.

Arya released the trailer on Twitter and wrote, "Here’s the trailer of #Kaanekkaane looks terrific congratulations brother @ttovino and my favourite writers Sanjay & Bobby."

Sharing the trailer, Tovino wrote, "Every life is many layered… and every mind a haven of unmapped mysteries. So glad to share the trailer of our movie Kaanekkaane, coming to you on September 17th on SonyLIV. Here is Kaanekkaane- As You Watch!"

Check out the trailer below:

The film will be out on the SonyLIV app on September 17.

Meanwhile, Tovino has a number of films in the kitty including Minnal Murali, which is directed by Basil Joseph.

On his birthday recently, Tovino announced a new movie with director Joshiy. Sharing about it, he wrote, "So very excited to share the first look poster of a dream project on my birthday with Joshiy Sir and Venu ettan. Was waiting for a project with Joshiy sir for many years and finally locked a subject which is very exciting!!!!! Stay tuned for more updates !!!!"

